Coronavirus: Four deaths and 425 new cases reported in the State
Figures bring to 4,941 the total number of deaths in the pandemic
A man walks past part of the ‘IN THESE STRANGE TIMES: an evolving series created in response to the pandemic’ exhibition at the Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A further four deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This brings to 4,941 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.
Nphet also reported 425 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 254,870 the total number of cases in the Republic.
More to follow