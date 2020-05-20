Coronavirus: Five more deaths in North bring total to 494

The North’s Department of Health reported on Wednesday afternoon that five more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland taking the its total virus death tally to 494.

It also reported that 18 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the confirmed cases to 4,439.

So far 41,470 have been tested for the disease in Northern Ireland.

The North’s Health Minister Robin Swann told the Assembly health scrutiny committee that “thankfully the death rate has been decreasing”. He also said that based on comments from the respective chief medical officers (CMOs) Dr John Holohan and Dr Michael McBride that the death rates North and South were similar, notwithstanding that some analysts have claimed the death rate in Northern Ireland is higher than in the Republic.

“In reality the CMOs on both sides of our Border have said the spread of the virus and the number of those who have sadly passed away remains comparable,” he said.

Mr Swann also warned that the North’s health service faces major strains when coronavirus abates. He said before Covid-19 waiting lists “were awful, they now will be frightening”.

He said that 4,950 residents and 4,816 workers in Northern Ireland care homes have been tested for Covid-19. There are outbreaks at 70 care homes in the North with suspected outbreaks at 34 other homes.

On whether more could have been done to protect care-home residents and staff, Dr McBride said that “undoubtedly” there would lessons to learn and that was an issue that would be addressed.

Mr Swann referred to the speed with which the virus spread through Northern Ireland and through the world and the lack of knowledge at the beginning of the outbreak.

On assessing how care homes were catered for he added: “Let’s do it when we have fought through this battle.”

Mr Swann also said that a contact tracing programme to trace the spread of the virus in Northern Ireland is set to last for a year.

The Assembly’s education committee was told that the reopening of schools is “likely to be staged and difficult” and that for many pupils home schooling will have to continue.

Unclear when schools will reopen

A number of schools remain open in Northern Ireland to cater for children of key workers. It is not yet clear how schools will open, and whether they will open this summer.

Mark Langhammer of the National Education Union said that it won’t be “business as usual” in the school year 2020-2021 and that opening of schools was likely to be staged.

“Obviously schools will not be accommodating all pupils at all times so home-based learning will remain at least in part,” he said.

“My best guess would be that somewhere between 20-40 per cent of staff would be unlikely to be able to return due to underlying conditions, shielding, caring etc,” added Mr Langhammer.