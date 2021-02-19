Coronavirus: Five further deaths, 313 news cases reported in North

Total of 369 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, with 49 in intensive care

The latest figures were announced by the North’s Department of Health on Friday. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A further five people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said on Friday.

Another 313 people tested positive for the virus.

A total of 369 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, with 49 in intensive care. – PA

