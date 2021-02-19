Coronavirus: Five further deaths, 313 news cases reported in North
Total of 369 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, with 49 in intensive care
The latest figures were announced by the North’s Department of Health on Friday. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A further five people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said on Friday.
Another 313 people tested positive for the virus.
A total of 369 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, with 49 in intensive care. – PA
