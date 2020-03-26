Coronavirus: ESRI warns of recession as Dáil debates emergency powers for Government

The Economic and Social Research Institute has said the economy will slide into recession this year as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis.

In a stark briefing the economic think tank indicated that contraction could be as much as 7.1 per cent in 2020. This assumes the shutdown measures stay in place for 12 weeks and the economy recovers afterwards.

In its latest quarterly assessment, the institute said the Covid-19 pandemic is the most significant hazard the economy has faced since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The institute warning on jobs is also stark. It says the unemployment rate is soaring to 18 per cent in the first three months of the year; and this from a position at the end of 2019 where the economy had an unemployment rate of 4.8 per cent and growth of 5.5 per cent.

“Consumption, investment and net trade would all fall sharply; households would cut spending, firms would cancel or postpone investment and external demand for Irish goods and services will fall,” it said.

The institute estimates that up to 350,000 people will lose their jobs, equating to one-sixth of the working population.

While the Government had been set to run a budget surplus, the impact of Covid-19 on the economy is now expected to produce a deficit of 4.3 per cent due to a significant fall in revenues.

Deteriorating public finances also reflect the significant increase in public spending to support workers who have lost their jobs, help businesses and provide additional health funding to combat the virus, said the institute.

Initial estimates put this package at up to €15 billion.

In the Dáil, a marathon session is taking place to debate an emergency Omnibus Bill covering measures from six Government departments – Health, Housing, Justice, Defence, Social Protection and Finance.

Just one-third of the 160 TDs are present and sitting two seats apart for the debate.

The Provisions of the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill, which would normally take months to debate and enact, will give the Government emergency powers to deal with the pandemic and mitigate economic collapse.

But in a show of solidarity the Dáil will stop its debate at 8pm to applaud health workers on the front line of the struggle against Covid-19. It was agreed following a proposal from People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

The Bill includes a rent freeze for tenants, prohibition on evictions and a pause in any notice to quit already issued.

It also includes the approximately €3.7 billion temporary income support package that extends until June 30th. This will be run by the Revenue Commissioners on behalf of the Government which will contribute to wage costs with a weekly subsidy to be passed on to employees.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the need to legislate is paramount at this time of a national public health emergency.

She told RTÉ radio’s News at One of her concern at the shortage of personal protective equipment for medical staff. Ms McDonald said there was a need for reassurance that along with the incoming delivery from China that there would be more deliveries to come.

It has also emerged that the Government is preparing to provide temporary morgue facilities in anticipation of a surge in fatalities.

A senior official at the Department of the Taoiseach said if such temporary facilities are made available, liaison provisions would be made to help bereaved families.

Assistant secretary at the department Liz Canavan said this would be a critical week for the country in dealing with the pandemic and added the State is in the process of scaling up to conduct 15,000 Covid-19 tests daily. She is the official in charge of the Government’s virus response.

Ms Canavan said a means of paying student nurses working during the coronavirus outbreak is being looked at.

On Wednesday, 235 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team, the highest daily total since Ireland recorded its first case almost a month ago. The total number of cases is now 1,564 and the death toll stands at nine.

Ms Canavan also said that evening timetables of the Local Link bus services are being suspended. Drivers will be redeployed to collect and deliver groceries and medical supplies to old, sick and vulnerable people in their local communities.

A chartered jet is being organised to repatriate Irish tourists stranded in Peru. Ms Canavan said any Irish citizen in Peru who has not been in contact should immediately contact the nearest Irish Embassy to Peru, which is in Santiago, Chile.