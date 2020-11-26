Coronavirus: Eight more deaths and 442 new cases in North

There were eight more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland taking the Covid-19 death toll to 962, the North’s health department recorded in its daily bulletin issued on Thursday afternoon.

There were 442 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 51,118.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 99 per cent. There are now 442 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals receiving Covid treatment with 39 in intensive care and 33 on ventilators.

The overall 7-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland is 130 cases per 100,000 of population.

