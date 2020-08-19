Coronavirus: Eamon Ryan admits there are contradictions in Government advice

Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan has acknowledged that are contradictions in the Government’s new Covid-19 restrictions.

The Green Party leader said he could see the contradiction in the advice that only six people can gather indoors, but that schools could have indoor classes of 20-30 pupils and 50 people could attend a wedding.

The Government on Tuesday night announced new restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus after public health experts warned the Government of multiple and significant outbreaks associated with households, workplaces and social activities.

People have been asked to work from home and avoid public transport until September 13th, while the number of people permitted to attend both indoor and outdoor events have been slashed. Under the tightened restrictions, all visits to homes will be limited to six people indoors and outdoors.

Sport events and matches will once again be behind closed doors while people over 70 and those who are medically vulnerable are to be asked to limit their interactions to a “very small network” for short periods.

“All of this is about risk assessment,” Mr Ryan said, telling RTÉ’s Today Sarah McInerney show that the Government’s view was that the reopening of schools was essential. It was not viable to lock down society, for everyone to stay home and never go out again, he said.

Mr Ryan acknowledged problems with Covid-19 testing and tracing, particuarly with how long the process takes. He said the system had been caught off guard and the fault for that lay with “the entire political system”. This was not good enough, he admitted.

He called for a “root and branch” investigation into the meat industry following several outbreaks in meat plants. The investigation should be done to ensure that all plants have occupational health systems in place, he said.

The Government had already indicated that it was committed to changing the direct provision system, he added.

Also on Tuesday, the chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said the public had stopped being as careful as they were earlier in the pandemic.

Professor Philip Nolan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland “unless we move quickly and firmly now to prevent further transmission from households into communities, we will see case numbers rising to numbers that are unsustainable.”

People had “relaxed a little” and the concern was that the virus was “like fire in a tinder box,” he said.

He also admitted there were weaknesses with the test and trace system “but the department is working on that”.

Public health specialist professor Ruairí Brugha said the HSE is using an antiquated system for tracking Covid-19 cases which fails to pinpoint where transmissions are occurring.

A system that identifies where cases are happening so that they can be targeted is needed, he said. Not knowing where exactly transmissions are taking place is a “major problem,” he added.

Prof Nolan said that the core message remained the same – the public should avoid congregating, should practice hand hygiene and observe social distancing rules. “We are at this critical juncture.”