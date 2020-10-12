Coronavirus: DUP clashes with NI medical officer over proposed lockdown

A senior DUP MP has questioned the need for a region-wide lockdown in Northern Ireland.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s comments come amid reports that Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride is advocating a six-week lockdown to halt spiralling infection rates.

Mr Donaldson said such a proposal was far more extensive than what was in place or being considered elsewhere in the UK or Ireland.

“A six-week full lockdown, back to where we were last March, would I think take us way, way ahead of anywhere else,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

“And the rate across Northern Ireland, I would need to be convinced that such measures at the moment are appropriate for all of Northern Ireland.

“I’d be wanting to know why we’re abandoning the policy of focusing in on the areas where the infection rates are highest.”

Mr Donaldson said Dr McBride needed to produce the data that justified the imposition of a six-week lockdown.

“What we’re asking the chief medical officer, why do we need a full lockdown in those areas where the infection rate is much lower so as to combat the spread of infection in places like Derry and Strabane?” he said.

“I think that’s a fair question.”

The DUP’s Westminster leader also challenged Health Minister Robin Swann on why Covid-19 contingency measures — such as the reopening of a Nightingale hospital at Belfast City Hospital — had not been rolled out, if the situation facing the local health service was so grave. – PA