Coronavirus: Donohoe to meet bank CEOs as health service tackles testing surge

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is to meet bank chief executives on Wednesday to discuss the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic,

The health service is continuing to struggle following a large surge in people referred for testing for the coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

Elsewhere, a decision on whether horse racing fixtures continue is expected from the industry body.

Since Monday GPs have been able to refer patients with symptoms, such as a cough and fever, for testing – which has created a backlog the health service is now struggling to clear.

Latest figures released on Tuesday night show there are now 292 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State, following an increase of 69 cases.

In a dramatic televised address to the nation on St Patrick’s Day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said officials predict the number of cases could rise to 15,000 by the end of the month.

Mr Varadkar said in the coming weeks the elderly and more vulnerable would be told to stay indoors in a practice called “cocooning”, where they would be supplied with essentials.

The unprecedented measures will attempt to slow the spread of the virus would likely last for months, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Donohoe will meet the chief executives of the country’s banks to discuss the fallout from the crisis – such as an expected surge in bad loans as many businesses go under and homeowners fall behind on mortgage payments.

Social distancing requirements have led to the closure of the country’s 7,000 pubs and many restaurants, leaving tens of thousands facing unemployment.

The board of Horse Racing Ireland will meet by phone on Wednesday to discuss what further steps the industry should take in response to the coronavirus.

Both Britain and France have suspended horse racing, while race meetings have taken place behind closed doors in Ireland since Friday.

On Thursday, the Dáil is set to consider emergency legislation to give the Government sweeping powers to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures would include powers to direct people to stay in their homes and detain those believed to have the virus who refuse to self isolate. It would also allow for events or gatherings that pose a clear risk to public health to be prohibited.

The legislation will also provide for enhanced income supports for people who are diagnosed with Covid-19 or required to self-isolate.