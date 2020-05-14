Coronavirus: Doctor warns of possible ‘nightmare scenario’ in autumn

The president of the Irish Emergency Medicine Association, Dr Emily O’Connor has warned of the “nightmare scenario” that could develop in the autumn when schools and activities resume which could lead to a second wave of Covid-19.

The usual winter pressures of flu and reduced bed capacity are “really worrying” she told RTÉ radio’s Today programme.

Dr O’Connor also expressed concern that there could be another economic recession post coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. If there was a second recession it could not be allowed have an impact on public health “like last time.”

There is a need to “re-set” how emergency care is delivered in Irish hospitals, she said. In the past emergency departments were a safety net for inadequacies within the system. Emergency departments need to be the safest place to be treated.

“We cannot go back to them being overcrowded again.”

During the Covid-crisis bed capacity had increased with a much better flow through emergency departments to wards. “We haven’t had to treat patients on trolleys, we cannot go back to over-crowding.”

The cancellation of elective surgeries, improved discharges and greater reliance on services such as virtual clinics had all increased bed capacity. It was important for patients to spend as short a time as possible in a congregated system especially with an airborne virus like Covid-19, she said.

“We are asking the public, the government and the HSE to ensure that this doesn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, Professor Karina Butler, Consultant Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist has warned that emerging data on children and Covid-19 was based on “very small amounts of evidence”.

While the data was encouraging, Prof Butler told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland “we are on a learning curve.”

A first glance at the rate of children infected with the virus appeared that they were not as prone to infection as adults, she said, but there could be more children infected but not experiencing symptoms.

“We won’t know until we do antibody testing, that will give us a better handle.”

There could be practical reasons why children are not as easily infected as adults such as they don’t have a forceful cough and they catch common colds and viruses all the time and therefore may have more immunity.

“There are lots of potential reasons and there is conflicting data on that.”

When asked about the possibility of schools reopening soon, Prof Butler said it came down to balancing of risk. “There is no such thing as a risk free environment.”

There were stresses for children being away from friends and social interaction, so the counter balancing of effects would have to be looked at. “There could be different pathways for different groups.”

Any plans would have to be through a slow process “so we can pause and evaluate” she said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet today to discuss easing restrictions.