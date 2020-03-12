Coronavirus: Defence Forces personnel told to report to barracks

Defence Forces personnel have been told to report to barracks from Monday to be deployed where necessary to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

A notice sent by Commandant Pat Dunlea, the officer commanding B company of 6 Infantry Batallion based in Athlone, has told personnel to be ready for an immediate notice to move.

The troops attached to the company have been asked to report with a full kit for deployment in the field for 72 hours.

This includes wet gear, a sleeping blanket, roll mat, warm gear and 72 hours of rations.

Personnel have been told to pack kit with reference to aiding the civil authorities and inspections will be carried out to ensure all personnel have this completed.

Such a deployment happens very rarely in peacetime and a source in the Defence Forces said it only happened during the foot and mouth crisis of 2001 and the worst days of the Troubles.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said he was aware of the message circulating from Comdt Dunlea on social media, but he would not comment as to whether other Irish Army units received the same message.

In a statement the Department of Defence confirmed it has “notified our personnel of the impending change to our force posture and all non-essential activities have been suspended”.

“Our focus now is to maximise our preparedness to respond to requests for assistance from the civil authorities,” it said.

“Protecting our personnel is our priority and is key to maintaining our capability to provide support to communities and civil authorities, when requested.”

The statement said the department will not comment on deployments for “operational security reasons”.

A spokesman for the Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association - the representative body for Defence Forces personnel - said the deployments were an operational matter and not an issue of pay or conditions.