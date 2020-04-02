Coronavirus: Deaths in Northern Ireland rise to 36

Six more people have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland, according to the latest data on Thursday afternoon from the North’s Public Health Agency (PHA).

This brings the number of fatalities from the virus, also known as Covid-19, in the North to 36. The PHA also reported that 85 more people have tested positive for the virus bringing the number of confirmed cases in the North to 774.

The number of people tested for the virus in the North is 6,899.

Meanwhile, the North’s Minister of Health Robin Swann told the Assembly health committee on Thursday that while Northern Ireland has a sufficient stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers it faces challenges distributing the material.

He also said that the department was striving to increase its testing of suspected Covid-19 sufferers.

Sinn Féin Assembly member Pat Sheehan asked Mr Swann how if the British government said there were 400 million items of PPE distributed in the past fortnight none of it had come to Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said there was no shortage of PPE in Northern Ireland but the problem was with the supply chain and getting the kit to where it was needed. “We have supplies out through the system but I think we are still seeing challenges to make sure the right PPE gets to the right people at the right time,” he said.

No supplies had been denied to the North, he said. The equipment was being provided from the British government, from the South through its importation from China and from local sources.

The chief executive of the Belfast Health Trust Dr Cathy Jack told the committee while there were sufficient stocks it was proving difficult to obtain specialist equipment such as high quality masks. She said they were doing everything they could to get this equipment and “have the right equipment at the right time”.

She also told the committee that close to 10 per cent of trust staff is off work and in isolation carrying symptoms of the virus.

Mr Sheehan asked Mr Swann why there was not sufficient testing or “testing on a very small scale”.

The Minister said testing was being ramped up as hurdles such as obtaining the kits, having the people to carry out the tests, and dealing with the supply chain, were being overcome.

“I want to see as much testing in Northern Ireland as we can practically and physically do,” he said. “We are pushing to get as much testing as is physically possible.”

Randox Laboratories

The Sinn Féin committee chairman, Colm Gildernew, further asked Mr Swann had he sought test kits from Randox Laboratories which is manufacturing these kits and is based in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said they got a small amount of test kits at the very start of the crisis but were now tied into Randox’s UK-wide contract to supply kit, some of which would be delivered to the North.

Ms Gildernew asked “why should a local company that is manufacturing kit that we need be allowed to send those out” particularly when the company had received investment from local agencies.

“The commerciality of the contract they have negotiated with the United Kingdom is without my scope,” responded Mr Swann.

Mr Gildernew queried why he had not negotiated a special contract with Randox. Mr Swann repeated that the contract was negotiated on a UK-wide basis.

Mr Gildernew said the Minister should go back to Randox and say it needed a certain number of kits for Northern Ireland.

Mr Gildernew also referred to the modelling which found in a “reasonable worst-case scenario” 400 hospitalised patients would require oxygen while 180 would require ventilation”. The modelling in this scenario also forecast 3,000 deaths in the North in the coming 20 weeks.

Mr Swann said the North had 165 ventilators and an additional “190 are coming as part of the UK allocation”. There were 650-700 breathing support apparatuses on order as well.

Mr Swann told members that the first line of testing was for those admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms, the second line is for people in care homes, and the third for healthcare workers.

When asked about how women seeking abortions could be facilitated he said that was a cross-departmental issue and therefore a matter for the Northern Executive.