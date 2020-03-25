Coronavirus: Death toll in North reaches seven

Seven people who had tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Northern Ireland.

Two further deaths were announced by the Public Health Agency (PHA) on Wednesday.

They included Magdalene Mitchell, a 80-year-old resident in a Belfast care home, her family said.

According to the latest figures from the PHA 37 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 209. More than 3,000 tests have been carried out.

The North’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, warned on Wednesday evening that there would be “further numbers of deaths in the coming weeks”, and the rate of those deaths would also increase.

“What we need to do is all continue on our efforts on social distancing, hand hygiene,” he said. “Those might seem like really simple things to do but they also have a real impact in terms of saving lives and protecting the pressures on our health service.

“Don’t look back in two weeks time and think we should have done more, or I could have done more.

“Whatever you’re going to do, do it now, because it will make the difference as to whether our health service is there and ready to respond to the pressures that it’s going to see in coming weeks.”

He also said the testing capacity for coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, would be expanded to 1,000 tests per day by next week.

Meanwhile the North’s first and deputy first ministers have warned that enforcement action will be taken against employers who fail to protect their workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The first minister, Arlene Foster, said she had heard of some businesses operating without the necessary social distancing measures.

“That is not acceptable,” she said.

“If you cannot make provision for safe working practices you should not be operating,” said the deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill.

If they fail to do so, Ms O’Neill said, “we will move in and we will close you down”.

Moy Park

About 1,000 workers at poultry processing firm Moy Park temporarily walked out of its premises in Portadown, Co Armagh, on Wednesday over concerns that the company was not implementing social distancing and other infection control measures, according to the trade union Unite.

Moy Park disputed the number of staff who had walked out and said the total was 100, and the firm had “new, robust measures” to keep them safe.

Belfast City Council has temporarily halted the collection of household recycling bins and compost in order to allow it to employ social distancing in its bin lorries.

The council said that for the time being only black bins will be collected.

At Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, the first in a network of primary care centres to tackle coronavirus opened on Wednesday.

There will be 11 such centres, with at least one in every health trust area.

The Health Minister, Robin Swann, said the centres would help maintain GP services by separating patients with coronavirus symptoms from those with non-Covid-19-related conditions.

“Covid-19 centres are not testing facilities and are only for patients who are very unwell, are suspected of having Covid-19 and require medical attention,” Mr Swann said.

Patients must be referred to a centre, and if necessary they will be referred on wards to hospital. “This method of GPs working in the middle ground is vital to protect hospital services for patients with the greatest need,” said Dr Tom Black, the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland.

“I have no doubt that this work will save lives.”

Pastor’s appeal

A Co Down pastor who spent a week in intensive care struggling to breathe because of coronavirus made a video appeal from his hospital bed to warn others to heed official warnings about the virus.

Mark McClurg of Elim Pentecostal Church in Newtownards said he was grateful to be alive.

“Coronavirus wants to kill you,” he said. “It wants to take all the life out of your lungs so that you cannot even breathe.

“Don’t think this won’t touch you. Don’t think for a moment that this is just a cough and a cold you will get.

“Look at me and listen. If you get coronavirus and you have to go into the intensive care unit, that means you are going to struggle to breathe, you could go on a ventilator, so please listen to all the advice of the government.”

A Stormont committee was told on Wednesday that coronavirus was creating “huge challenges” for compensating victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland. - Additional reporting PA