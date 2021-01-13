Coronavirus: Death toll in North passes 1,500 with 19 more deaths reported

The North’s health department reported 19 more deaths in its daily afternoon bulletin on Wednesday taking the Covid-19 death toll to 1,517.

The department also recorded 1,145 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 91,809.

There were 110 deaths in the past week compared to 78 in the previous seven days.

The pressures on hospital continue to increase with bed occupancy at 99 per cent and the number of patients receiving coronavirus treatment now at 869, an increase of 84 on the previous day’s figures.

There are 56 Covid patients in intensive care with 40 on ventilators.

Northern Ireland currently is in a six-week lockdown that is due to end on February 6th. And while an ambitious vaccination programme is underway the North’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said on Tuesday that restrictions will be required for a “considerable number of months”.

“I’m not certain that we will be emerging from lockdown in February. I think that would be optimistic in the extreme. We have a long, long way to go with this virus,” he said.

“We are in the most difficult and challenging time of the year where we know that respiratory viruses circulate more readily, I don’t think any of us can be anticipating a return to normality come February 6th,” he added.

“We will require restrictions to be in place yet until such times as we have more members of the population who are extremely vulnerable vaccinated.”