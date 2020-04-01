Coronavirus: Death rate from Covid-19 in Ireland rises to 2.4%

The death rate from Covid-19 in the State has risen to 2.4 per cent, a new report shows, as the disease takes a further toll on vulnerable groups.

Of the 2,677 laboratory confirmed cases of the virus, 64 had died by last Monday, giving a case fatality rate of 2.4, according to the latest epidemiological report from the HSE.

As the report does not take account of Tuesday’s death toll of 17 patients, this rate is likely to rise in future reports. However, the overall death rate from coronavirus, which takes account of undiagnosed cases, is likely to be lower when it is eventually calculated.

A week ago, the death rate from the virus here stood at 0.6 per cent.

There have been 26 clusters identified in private households, 24 in nursing homes and 21 in hospitals, the report shows. Workplaces accounted for five clusters and pubs for two.

More than two related cases amounts to a cluster.

Co Dublin has the highest incidence of virus cases, followed by Co Westmeath. The incidence rate in Dublin is over 15 times higher than in Co Carlow and 11 times higher than in Co Wexford, the two counties with the lowest number of cases relative to population.

Over-65s account for 45.7 per cent of those hospitalised, 38.1 per cent of people admitted to ICU and 89.1 per cent of deaths.

Among the 113 people admitted to intensive care was one child in the 5-14 year age category.

The report says 647 healthcare workers have contracted the disease, three-quarters of whom had no history of foreign travel in the preceding fortnight.

The report shows 78 cases were imported from the UK, 61 from Italy and 51 from Austria.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Wednesday morning it would probably take 10 days to fully ramp up lab services for coronavirus testing around the country.

Testing would not change medical advice and anyone with symptoms must stay at home, he told RTÉ Radio.

Mr Harris said the Government was encountering supply constraints that the rest of the world was experiencing but he was satisfied that the health service was doing everything to increase testing.

Ireland was still testing more per head of population than most countries in the EU, he said.

Tuesday saw the highest daily figures yet for deaths and newly confirmed cases of Covid-19, though the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the figures were in line with current trends.

A further 13 men and four women diagnosed with Covid-19 died, officials reported on Tuesday evening.

Eight of the deaths occurred in the east of the country, three in the south, three in the northwest, and three in the west.

In Northern Ireland, six additional deaths were recorded, bringing the number of fatalities in the North to 28. And total cases reached 586.

The number of Covid-19 test results being produced at laboratories around the country is 1,500 a day as a significant shortfall in testing equipment hits Ireland.

The figure is just 10 per cent of the Government’s stated goal of 15,000 test results being produced per day. A Department of Health spokeswoman on Tuesday night said the goal remained and it was hoped it could be achieved by mid-April.

“Over the last week we have seen a significant fall-off in the number of tests provided because of the shortfall in global supplies,” said the chair of the State’s Covid-19 expert advisory group Dr Cillian De Gascun.

Public health officials are to step up efforts to tackle coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals in response to a large increase of clusters of the disease in residential settings.

Among the measures expected to be introduced are increased availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and health checks for nursing home staff.

Outbreak teams are to be set up to combat specific clusters of the disease, and the Health Information and Quality Authority and the Mental Health Commission are to risk assess residential institutions.

The regulations necessary to allow gardaí arrest people who are not complying with Government policy on social distancing are expected to be signed shortly, possibly as early as Wednesday.

Mr Harris is to sign the regulations which will give the gardaí extensive new powers including the power to enforce a cordon around a designated geographical area, or arrest anyone who impedes a Garda in implementing the provisions of the Covid-19 emergency measures.

The law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction by a garda who is seeking to impose the social distancing rules, is guilty of an offence that can lead to a prison sentence of up to six months.

The new law also allows for the shutting down of gatherings or events, including religious gatherings, and for ordering groups in certain areas to stay in their homes, or other places, if necessary.