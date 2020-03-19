Coronavirus: Dáil meets on emergency legislation as NI reports first death

The Dáil has reconvened to rush through emergency legislation with drastic powers to fight the coronavirus crisis, as the European Central Bank (ECB) approved a €750 billion bond-buying programme in an effort to avoid a financial crisis in the euro zone.

New figures show there are now 366 confirmed cases in the Republic, after 74 cases of the novel coronavirus also known as Covid-19 were reported last night, a record number for the fifth consecutive day.

Northern Ireland, which has 68 cases, has recorded its first death. The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Oral and practical exams for Junior and Leaving Cert students have been cancelled as a result of the outbreak, but students will be awarded full marks for them, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has announced.

Mr McHugh said the decision, taken in light of the virus which has already shut schools around the country, was “the fairest response we could take in the circumstances”.

As the Dáil discussed the emergency legislation, it emerged that the Government will announce a temporary ban on evictions for three months as part of a series of measures to protect renters during the coronavirus crisis. Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is also examining the introduction of a temporary ban on rent increases.

In an effort to stem a major financial crisis resulting from measures taken to combat the virus, the ECB announced a massive € 750 billion programme of bond buying after a late-night emergency phone conference of its governing council. It is hoped the move would stop government bond interest rates rising rapidly, particularly in countries badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic such as Italy.

The Dáil met at 2pm to rush through the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill, which the Seanad will then seek to pass on Friday.

The measures include income supports for people who are diagnosed with the coronavirus or self-isolating, and give the State powers to direct people to stay in their homes and detain those believed to have the virus who refuse to self-isolate. It would also allow for events or gatherings which pose a clear risk to public health to be prohibited, or to order entire regions into lockdown.

Speaking on Thursday, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said the new legislation would give authorities some powers to ensure people adhere to social distancing requirements.

Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines state people need to maintain a distance of 2m from others to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Ms Doherty, who lost her seat in the recent election but remains a Minister until a new government is formed, said that the severity of the coronavirus had “only dawned on some people” last weekend.

The Cabinet was to meet today to hear updates on the deepening crisis, which has closed schools and pubs, forced businesses to shut and put tens of thousands of people out of work.

Senior civil servants from all Government departments also held an information sharing meeting on Thursday morning.

Ventilators and testing

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the Government is engaging with the IDA and HSE in talks with the companies that make ventilators to ensure an adequate supply for hospitals.

“We need them, and we need them to make them available,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

The HSE currently has 500 ventilators and 1,000 respiratory machines, he said. Private hospital facilities that provide 164 ventilation rooms are also being looked at, Mr Harris added.

Mr Harris says that by March 29th we will know if the measures that have been put in place are making a difference.

The HSE is to receive a consignment of 30,000 new coronavirus testing kits today, to help meet huge demand and backlogs since testing was scaled up at the start of the week.

Mr Harris said that between 10,000 and 15,000 people are now due to be tested in total each day, meaning some people will be waiting a number of days.

“Every country will reach a point where we have to slow down community testing but we are nowhere near there,” he said. “If we make a real effort and follow the public health advice . . . we can reduce that number,” he said, referring to the thousands of anticipated infections.

However, he said, Ireland could reach a stage where hundreds of thousands are diagnosed with the virus. It is all about slowing it down so that there is less demand on intensive care units. Mr Harris warned against the conception that it is only affecting older people, saying it is more a case of preventing its spread. “This is a virus that affects people of all ages and indeed in all parts of our country,” he said.

Irish medicine supplies remain strong despite Covid-19, the Irish pharmaceutical trade association has said, as the EU announced a new €50 million stockpile of medical equipment for use by member states.

Healthcare staff

Almost 25,000 people, including nearly 1,000 nurses, have responded to the HSE’s callout for staff to return from retirement, from work in other areas, or from overseas to work in the health service during the coming weeks.

On Thursday, HSE chief Paul Reid said that he had directed hospitals and healthcare facilities to suspend immediately car parking charges for HSE staff for the duration of the current crisis, “as a small mark of our gratitude for their efforts”.

Efforts continue to repatriate Irish tourists currently abroad in regions badly affected by the global pandemic. A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said the “bulk” of Irish citizens seeking to return home were currently in Spain, and the airline had increased its flights to the country by 20 per cent this week to bring holidaymakers home on so-called “rescue flights”.

A Government deadline for Irish tourists to return from Spain was extended to Saturday, to account for the large numbers seeking to return.

Northern Ireland, which on Wednesday reported six new cases, bringing its total to 68, is to shut all schools from Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced on Wednesday.

Worldwide cases

Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, recorded 475 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 2,978. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases passed 200,000, with 8,006 deaths.

However, China has recorded no new domestic coronavirus cases, with no new cases at all in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province, officials said on Thursday morning.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has tested positive for coronavirus and his team is following instructions, the Frenchman announced in a video message on social media on Thursday.

In South Africa, emergency measures announced on Wednesday night will make spreading false information about the coronavirus a crime punishable by up to six months in prison.

Irish authorities have continually appealed to the public to stop spreading unverified and false information about the virus on social media and group messaging apps, such as WhatsApp.