Coronavirus: Contact tracing to be extended to suspected cases in effort to combat Covid-19

Contact tracing will now be carried out for those suspected of having coronavirus as part of new measures to halt its spread, the Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

A team of 1,400 health officials will now begin contacting those who have been in close quarters with suspected cases instead of just confirmed positive cases.

It comes as the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid said that the health service is moving towards its goal of having 10,000 beds available across the health service to accommodate sick patients.

He said there are 2,200 beds available currently plus the 2,000 beds that are coming on stream from the private hospital system. There will be a further 3,000 bed facilities coming on stream after this, he said on Wednesday morning.

Main points:

He was visiting the new Citywest facility with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Harris where more than 1,000 beds are being made available for those who need to self-isolate. This will free up vital hospital beds by giving those not well enough to return home a step down facility.

Mr Harris said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has now decided to expand contact tracing in a bid to stop the spread of virus.

“Thanks to the good work of the HSE co-operating with a lot of agencies we now have an awful lot of people who are able to help with contact tracing, so what the NPHET has now said is we should not be waiting for a suspect case to be confirmed before contact tracing,” Mr Harris said.

“So as of the recommendation yesterday and working with our GPs, if there are suspected cases of Covid-19 the contact tracing can start before you get the positive result.

“That seems like a sensible precaution because the whole purpose of the testing and contact tracing is to try and identify the virus as much as possible and isolate it to slow down the spread.”

Mr Varadkar warned that there will be further “bumps in the road” amid pressure on the testing system. Around 1,500 people are being tested per day for Covid-19, which is below target, and a shortage of reagent is slowing lab testing of the samples taken.

Testing delays

The Taoiseach cautioned that it could be next week before additional reagent is sourced.

“I fully appreciate the anxiety and worry it has caused to people who are waiting to have their test and who are then waiting for the result. We expect to have more reagents probably next week but then there may become a shortage of something else and we need to be frank with people.

“While we might overcome one problem, another will probably come along after that. The truth is this is a global pandemic, there was no handbook or road map for dealing with this. We are dealing with this from day to day.”

Mr Varadkar said the increased work in contact tracing will “in some way to make up for the fact that there are delays in getting the test results.”

Mr Harris said that other countries “threw in the towel” on community testing but that this is not something the Government plans on doing.

Mr Reid said Ireland is “under pressure for reagents as part of the lab testing process and we are in negotiations worldwide to strengthen our supply of those reagents. It is a very challenging market. We are also in discussions in terms of how can we strengthen our capacity of our lab testing.”

Seat signage to promote social distancing on a Dublin bus on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Intensive care capacity

In terms of intensive care capacity, Mr Reid said no hospital has yet reached its limit while the Taoiseach said the latest figures showed there were 120 people being cared for in ICU.

“We have capacity in our intensive care units and we also have the ability to turn other parts of the hospital into intensive care units for example theatres, other wards, recovery areas so long as we have the ventilators, a lot of them arrived already, some more are coming. Even when our intensive care units are full, and they are not full yet, we will be able to use the ICU and high dependency units in private hospitals and we will also be able to turn wards, theatres into de facto intensive care units. But it is going to be a struggle,” Mr Varadkar said.

While admitting there would be delays in the coming weeks with both testing and results, Mr Varadkar said it was “important to bear in mind, getting your test results in itself doesn’t actually determine whether or not you get any better. This is a virus that has no treatment.

“So the fact that somebody is delayed in getting their test results doesn’t actually determine in any way when they get better or not, but it does help us to identify more cases and do more tracing.”

Clusters

Meanwhile, public health officials are to step up efforts to tackle coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals in response to a large increase of clusters of the disease in residential settings.

Among the measures expected to be introduced are increased availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and health checks for nursing home staff.

Outbreak teams are to be set up to combat specific clusters of the disease, and the Health Information and Quality Authority and the Mental Health Commission are to risk assess residential institutions.