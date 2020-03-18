Coronavirus: Brown Thomas and Arnotts to close from 5pm today

Both Brown Thomas and Arnotts are to close from 5pm on Wednesday evening as the impact of coronavirus continues to send shock waves through the retail sector and society at large.

In a letter to staff, the managing director of both shops Donald McDonald confirmed the temporary closure and said the decision had been taken “after giving the utmost consideration to our team members well-being , their families, our customers, our partners, our suppliers and the longer term future of our business”.

He said both brownthomas.com and Arnotts.ie would continue to operate and the company’s focus would switch to supporting its digital and social platforms throughout the next few weeks.

“Given the circumstances we must now do the right thing by the communities in which we live and work to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” Mr McDonald said.

‘Huge undertaking’

He said it was “a huge undertaking” for the entire operation “during what has been and continues to be a very uncertain time for all of us”.

He also pointed out that both Brown Thomas and Arnotts are “strong” with “great people and a great character and I know together we will navigate our way through this and reopen our stores again as soon as we can”.

The move comes in a week when shops across the country have shut their doors in what has been described as “the hardest and most challenging” week in Irish retail history.

The chief executive of Retail Excellence Ireland David Fitzsimons yesterday predicted that hundreds of thousands of people working in retail in Ireland could be out of work this week as a result of restrictions linked to the virus

DublinTown, a group representing some city centre businesses, said yesterday that footfall on the capital’s streets was almost a third lower during the week of March 9th to 15th than in the same week last year.

Figures for this week are likely to be even bleaker as the country went into lockdown.