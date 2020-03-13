Coronavirus: Bar Council concerned courts not cancelling more sittings

The representative body for the country’s barristers has raised concerns about the decision of the Courts Service not to scale back more court hearings in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bar Council has argued for an increased response to prevent the spread of the illness, also known as Covid-19, through the courts to “the highest levels of in the Courts Service, the judiciary and Government,” its chairman Micheál P O’Higgins told members in an email on Friday.

The Courts Service has said that the Central, Special and Circuit Criminal Courts will continue hearings as normal and that jurors will continue serving on trials as directed by their judges.

The Bar Council, which represents the country’s barristers, has asked the Courts Service to “revisit the decisions that have been taken” over concerns that the courts are not taking more drastic action to cut back on hearings to protect members during the pandemic.

“We have communicated concerns on several fronts to the Courts Service in relation to their approach and have sought a reconsideration,” Mr O’Higgins said in an email to barristers sent on Friday afternoon.

“The council very much appreciates that many members have taken the time and trouble to communicate their views. We share the very serious concerns that many members have conveyed.”

Mr O’Higgins assured members that the Bar Council has been “actively representing the concerns throughout the course of last night and again today to the highest levels in the Courts Service, the judiciary and Government”.

The Courts Service said on Friday morning that members of the public summoned for jury duty for the weeks beginning next week and the week after do not need to attend the Criminal Courts of Justice next to the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

The Circuit Criminal Courts will be sitting as normal but the Courts Service will “implement a staggered system” for one of the courts, Court Five, if necessary.

“District Criminal Courts will be sitting as normal and are cognisant of the direction from the president of the District Court in relation to appearances,” the Courts Service said on Friday.

“We are consulting with presiding judges in order to stagger lists where there is potential for more than 100 people to attend.”