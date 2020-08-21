Coronavirus: Another 20 new cases in Northern Ireland

Another 20 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health, bringing the total in the region to 6,576.

No further deaths with Covid-19 have been reported.

Figures calculated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) using information from death certificates, shows the total number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in the region to August 14th was 863. The departmental figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus. – PA