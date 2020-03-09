Coronavirus: All St Patrick’s Day parades cancelled and €3bn aid package unveiled

The Government has agreed an aid package of some €3bn to deal with the public health and economic impact of the coronavirus and it has also moved to cancel all St Patrick’s Day Parades in the State cancelled in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

People affected by coronavirus are to receive sick pay of €305 per week from their first day of illness under a new initiative announced by the Government. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the existing conditions surrounding the sick payments, such as having a specific number of contributions, would be waived.

Payments will also be available to the self-employed. The Taoiseach said emergency legislation to change the existing rules governing sick pay would be introduced in the Dail next week. This measure is estimated to cost €2.4bn.

The decisions were made following a meeting of the new Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 and followed advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It says the HSE is scaling up its actions to deal with a population impact over the coming months which will cost in the region of €435 million in 2020. It says a package for business will include a €200m "liquidity fund".

At a press conference in Government Buildings, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “It is possible we are facing events that are unprecedented in modern times”.

Mr Varadkar said the State’s response has to be “modulated and has to be calibrated” and said decisions on how to react to Coronavirus will not be made “on foot of pressure” from business, politics, the media or social media.

He said the Government will have to make sure “that the interventions that are going to take place have to work” at the right time. He said the spread of the Coronavirus cannot be stopped but “it can be slowed” and that it warrants a societal response as well as a medical response.

“If the worst projections come true - come to be the case - if a vaccine and a treatment is not developed then obviously the situation is going to be not like anything that we’ve experienced in our living memory,” he added.

There are 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State but Minister for Health Simon Harris said the outbreak here will become “very serious”, adding there was a moderate to high risk it could follow the progression of the outbreak in other European nations.

An update on the number of new cases will be provided by the Department of Health this evening.

In Northern Ireland, two schools have been closed for a deep clean after a student tested positive for coronavirus. The health minister Robin Swann told the North's Assembly that the schools are located on the same site. Northern Ireland currently has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Main developments on Monday

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin draws nearly 500,000 people and it is the latest in a series of large public events to be cancelled. The celebrations were expected to generate €73 million for the economy.

The last time St Patrick’s Day parades were cancelled was due to the foot and mouth restrictions in 2001.

Concerns over the impact of coronavirus on the global economy on Monday prompted some of the biggest one-day stock market falls since the 2008 crash.

US stocks plunged 7 per cent after opening on Monday, triggering a 15-minute trading halt for the first time since December 2008.

The France-Ireland Six Nations game which was scheduled to conclude the Guinness 2020 Six Nations in the Stade de France next Saturday was postponed until October.

On Monday Ministers and health experts discussed how to deal with the impact of virus and as well as strengthening employment protection laws and supports for people who have to self-isolate.

It has also been confirmed Mr Varadkar will shorten his St Patrick’s visit to the US to attend further meetings about coronavirus.

Mr Varadkar is not attending an engagement in New York on Tuesday and instead will begin his trip in Washington on Wednesday.

‘Very serious’

On Monday, Minister for Health Simon Harris said the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland will become “very serious”, and there is a moderate to high risk it could follow in similar ways as experienced in other European nations.

Mr Harris said it will require a whole of government and whole of society approach to deal with the escalation in coronavirus cases.

He said the country’s health service will not be found wanting in its resources to tackle the outbreak. Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Harris urged the public not to panic.

Ireland’s match against France in the Six Nations has been postponed until October. Photograph: Reuters

“I think that’s a really important message, I know a lot of people are worried,” Mr Harris said. “Over 80 per cent of us who will get this virus will get a mild illness, but for some of us we will get very sick.

Mr Harris said the sub-committee will also make a decision on reducing the number of waiting days for social welfare payments and supports for people who have been told to self-isolate by health authorities.

Stock markets were also spooked by the stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has triggered a 30 per cent crash in oil prices.

Dublin’s Iseq index slumped as much as 6.2 per cent in early trading, bringing its decline from the first day of trading this year to 19.6 per cent.

More than 110,000 people have been infected in 105 countries and territories and 3,800 have died, mostly in mainland China, according to a Reuters tally.

Europe

Italy reports 463 deaths from the virus an increase of 97 from Sunday.

Italy’s cabinet is expected on Wednesday to approve a €7.5 billion package to help to offset the hit from the crisis.

Five people have died and 319 people have tested positive for the disease, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the UK's department of health said.

All sporting activity at all levels in Italy has been suspended until April 3rd at the earliest, the Italian national Olympic committee (Coni) has announced.

The French government announced on Sunday it was banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Germany has reported fourth deaths, and has also implemented a similar ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The FAI has also issued a handshake ban for players and officials “until futher notice” in a bid to contain the outbreak.

This follows on from a UEFA directive for their competitions.

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks soon to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the bloc’s executive considers relaxing state subsidy rules to allow extra public spending.

In the United States, officials are preparing to receive thousands of people on board a cruise ship with at least 21 people on board infected by the coronavirus.

More than 3,500 people on the ship come from 54 countries, including Ireland. - Additional reporting agencies