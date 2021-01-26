Coronavirus: 90 further deaths reported in Republic

A further 90 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the State, bringing the total number of fatalities in the pandemic past 3,000.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also reported 928 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 721 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Monaghan has the highest county incidence, followed by Louth.

Meanwhile, everyone aged over 65 should be offered a vaccination within five weeks in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

GP practices and the regional vaccination centres will inoculate members of the public from prioritised groups.

The extension will also cover those who are clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

The department said: “Plans include offering everyone over 65 a vaccine by the end of next month – ie within the next five weeks.”

Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccination programme, said: “I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding, as we work through the biggest vaccination programme of our lifetime.

“We do not have the available supplies to vaccinate everyone now – as much as would like to.

“But we will get to you – as quickly as we can.

“Countries across the world are vying for supplies and, like everyone else around the world, we can only vaccinate people when we have vaccines.

“There will inevitably be ongoing frustrations – that’s unavoidable while stocks are limited.

“Please be assured that everyone involved in this programme is working flat out to get this done.”

Within the next week, the role of the seven vaccination centres will be expanded to begin vaccinating members of the public.

As GPs focus on the 70 plus age group, the vaccination centres will in parallel offer vaccination appointments to 65-69 year-olds.

These will be bookable online.

The department added: “All plans are subject to the availability of vaccine supplies from manufacturers – and may therefore be subject to change due to circumstances beyond our control.

“To date the delivery schedule has in large part proceeded according to plan.”

A further 16 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The department also confirmed another 550 positive cases of the virus on Tuesday.

There are 819 patients with Covid-19 in hospital including 68 in ICU. – Additional reporting: PA