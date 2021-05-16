Coronavirus: 802 new cases reported over the last two days

The delayed daily Covid-19 figures for Friday, May 14th and Saturday, May 15th have been released by the Department of Health.

Publication of the figures had been delayed due to the ongoing cyberattack on Health Service Executive (HSE) and Department of Health IT systems.

As of midnight on Friday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 447 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight on Saturday, 355 new cases had been reported.

Up to Saturday there were 109 people in hospital nationwide with the virus with 42 of those in ICU.

The HSE said on Saturday that the daily figures would not be available due to the ongoing cyberattack.