Coronavirus: 713 new cases and 24 further deaths reported in North

A further 24 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The figure includes 17 people who died within the last 24 hours, and seven whose deaths were reported but did not occur within that 24-hour period.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the Department to 1,649.

A further 713 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Hospitals in the North were operating at 97 per cent occupancy on Tuesday. A total of 842 patients with coronavirus were being treated in hospital, and 70 in intensive care.

According to figures released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Tuesday, more than 4,000 fines have been issues for breaches of the coronavirus regulations.

These include 2,159 penalty notices with a starting fine of £200.

More than 1,000 prohibition notices were issued in connection with gatherings which break the rules.

A total of 55 people have been fined £1,000 for failing to self-isolate. Additional reporting – PA