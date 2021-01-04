Coronavirus: 6,110 new cases reported as Nphet says there may be 400 ICU patients within weeks

A further six deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This brings to 2,265 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 6,110 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 107,997 the total number of cases in the Republic. On Monday afternoon, there were 776 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 70 in ICU. There have been 92 further hospitalisation in the past 24 hours.

Of today’s cases, 3,655 were in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick 137 in Louth and 1,470 were spread among the other counties.

Chair of Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Philip Nolan predicted there could be 200 to 400 people in ICU by mid-January “if we do not act to radically reduce tranmission and incidence”.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged vulnerable people including older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer “ to stay at home unless absolutely essential.”

The figures come as senior sources have told the Irish Times that it is now more than likely that schools will remain closed beyond January 11th. Some sources expect at least an extra week of closure and possibly two.

Most Ministers privately believe that Cabinet will decide on Wednesday to delay the reopening of schools, although officials may be asked to examine keeping certain schools open in Level 5, such as disadvantaged schools or other special schools.

It is understood that there are also conversations at a senior level about whether construction should remain open or not for the rest of the Level 5 lockdown.

Earlier the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) warned that the daily number of positive Covid-19 tests will reach 7,000.

Paul Reid said the HSE is now currently meeting the demand that is “coming at us at an absolutely phenomenal rate”.

Mr Reid added: “We have seen cases (at) almost 5,000 and would expect to see those cases in the next few days reaching 7,000, certainly over 6,000 this evening.

“Some of the backlog is being washed through but the minimal rate is certainly above a base of 5,000 people. That’s what we are dealing with. This is now rampant in terms of transmission levels.

“We probably have seen a massive multiplier effect — we have seen rapidly growing cases, rapidly growing positivity at 30 per cent yesterday, multiplied by numerous contacts that people have, and that comes together in a very congested period of time.

“In the last week, we have carried out almost 140,000 completed tests. We built the capacity up to 175,000 tests per week.” – Additional reporting PA