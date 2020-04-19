Coronavirus: 39 new deaths confirmed in the Republic

An additional 39 people have died from coronavirus in the Republic, it was confirmed on Sunday.

This brings to 610 the total number of deaths in the State from Covid-19.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Health said 37 of the deaths were located in the east, with two in the west of the country

The deaths included 19 females and 20 males, and the median age of the 39 people is 84.

Also on Sunday, figures released by Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency showed that one person has died in hospital and 159 more have tested positive for coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours.

A total of 194 people with the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19 have now died in hospital in Northern Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North now stands at 2,645, with a total of 16,490 tests carried out. Almost 800 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

Seventeen further deaths were recorded by the PHA on Saturday.

Figures released on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the North is at least one-third higher than the daily statistics released by the PHA.

According to Nisra, at least 39 suspected coronavirus-related deaths were not recorded in the PHA figures up until the week ending April 10th.

Nisra’s data counts all deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on a death certificate, and includes deaths in care homes and hospices.

Modelling estimates by the North’s Department of Health (DoH) had predicted that Northern Ireland would experience the peak of the coronavirus outbreak between April 6th and 20th.

On Thursday the chief scientific advisor at the DoH), Professor Ian Young, said the North was “at, or very close to” the peak, but might continue to see a rise in deaths for another week.