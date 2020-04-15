Coronavirus: 38 further deaths confirmed as number of Irish cases passes 12,000

A further 38 people have died of the coronavirus in Ireland and 1,068 new cases have been confirmed, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

A total of 444 people have now died in the State after contracting Covid-19, figures released on Wednesday evening state, and a total of 12,547 cases have been diagnosed since the pandemic began. Of the latest cases, 657 were confirmed at laboratories in the State and 411 at a German laboratory.

Meanwhile, the chair of the government’s Covid-19 expert advisory group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, who is also director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, has said that this has been a good week in relation to testing capacity.

“We are in a much better position now than we were at this time last week,” he told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday.

The key to the testing, he explained, is to test as much as needed rather than achieving a specific target.

Dr De Gascun said that Ireland is now very close to that position. In recent weeks the issue had been that more people were coming through the testing process than laboratories could manage. Now GP referrals are being matched and are feeding into laboratory capacity.

There were some imbalances, but these are now being matched from start to finish, he said.

“This will allow us to expand out the case definition that we had to refine some weeks back. We want to expand the case definition to make it as sensitive as possible if restrictions are lifted.”

People in Ireland have been waiting up to two weeks to receive the results of swabs, but the testing backlog has been reduced from a high point of around 35,000 people waiting for results to some 11,000, the HSE’s chief executive, Paul Reid, said earlier this week.

More than 72,000 tests have been completed to date between 25 laboratories, including a German lab contracted to help the HSE clear the backlog. On average 2,800 tests are now being processed a day, although the system reached a high point in processing 7,900 tests on Saturday. It is expected the rest of the backlog will be cleared by the end of this week, with current demand for tests at around 1,200 per day.

Dr De Gascun said that testing and contact tracing are the key elements to lifting restrictions. However, the number of deaths on Tuesday was a stark reminder that “we are not yet where we want to be,” he said.

“I am very confident, with a small caveat, that we have enough diversity and robustness in the system that by the time May 5th comes that testing and the contact tracing element won’t prevent us from lifting restrictions.”

Dr De Gascun said he would be hopeful that Ireland will not need the assistance of other European countries with regard to testing now that sufficient reagent has been sourced. He said he did not want a ceiling figure for the number of tests to be carried out, instead he wanted as much testing as was required.