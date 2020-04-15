Coronavirus: 38 further deaths confirmed as number of Irish cases passes 12,000

A further 38 people have died of the coronavirus in Ireland and 1,068 new cases have been confirmed, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

A total of 444 people have now died in the State after contracting Covid-19, figures released on Wednesday evening state, and a total of 12,547 cases have been diagnosed since the pandemic began. Of the latest cases, 657 were confirmed at laboratories in the State and 411 at a German laboratory.

Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the death of a 23-year-old from Covid-19 was included in the latest figures.

Twenty-nine of the deaths were in the east of Ireland, three were in the south and six were in the west. Twenty-eight of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions. The median age of those who died was 84.

Some 55 per cent of those infected have been women with 45 per cent male. A total of 413 clusters of cases have been identified and these involve 2,244 confirmed cases.

Eighteen per cent (1,968) of those who have been confirmed as having the virus have been hospitalised and 280 people have been admitted to intensive care units. A total of 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

“We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators - not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission,” Dr Holohan said.

“While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”

Emergency departments

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, a consultant psychiatrist and HSE integrated care lead, said there were concerning reports that attendance to emergency departments with all forms of illness and injury is unusually low during the pandemic.

“Everyone should continue to seek medical intervention if concerned about their health. Do not ignore symptoms of illness because of fear of contracting Covid-19 or fear of imposition on healthcare staff. The health service is there for everyone and all medical concerns,” she said.

Meanwhile, the chair of the government’s Covid-19 expert advisory group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, who is also director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, has said that this has been a good week in relation to testing capacity.

“We are in a much better position now than we were at this time last week,” he told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday.

The key to the testing, he explained, is to test as much as needed rather than achieving a specific target.

Dr De Gascun said that Ireland was very close to being in that position. In recent weeks the issue had been that more people were coming through the testing process than laboratories could manage. Now GP referrals are being matched and are feeding into laboratory capacity.

Imbalances

There were some imbalances, but these are now being matched from start to finish, he said.

“This will allow us to expand out the case definition that we had to refine some weeks back. We want to expand the case definition to make it as sensitive as possible if restrictions are lifted.”

People in Ireland have been waiting up to two weeks to receive the results of swabs, but the testing backlog has been reduced from a high point of around 35,000 people waiting for results to some 11,000, the HSE’s chief executive, Paul Reid, said earlier this week.

More than 72,000 tests have been completed to date between 25 laboratories, including a German lab contracted to help the HSE clear the backlog. On average 2,800 tests are now being processed a day, although the system reached a high point in processing 7,900 tests on Saturday. It is expected the rest of the backlog will be cleared by the end of this week, with current demand for tests at around 1,200 per day.

Tracing

Dr De Gascun said that testing and contact tracing are the key elements to lifting restrictions. However, the number of deaths on Tuesday was a stark reminder that “we are not yet where we want to be,” he said.

“I am very confident, with a small caveat, that we have enough diversity and robustness in the system that by the time May 5th comes that testing and the contact tracing element won’t prevent us from lifting restrictions.”

Dr De Gascun said he would be hopeful that Ireland will not need the assistance of other European countries with regard to testing now that sufficient reagent has been sourced. He said he did not want a ceiling figure for the number of tests to be carried out, instead he wanted as much testing as was required.