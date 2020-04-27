Coronavirus: 2km limit is restriction most want lifted, survey finds

Removal of the 2km limit on movement and the ban on small gatherings are the restrictions most people want to see ended according to a survey of 35,000 people.

It also found that 32 per cent of people postponed medical treatments or check-ups including GP appointments, operations, childhood vaccinations and pre and postnatal check-ups, while fertility treatments have also been stopped.

The findings are from phase two of the Corona Citizens’ Science study a population-wide survey conducted by research teams at NUI Galway (NUIG) and Dublin City University (DCU) and looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictive measures on daily life in Ireland.

The survey is being conducted online every two weeks, the last one on April 22nd and the next on May 6th.

Professor of Health Systems at DCU Anthony Staines is joint research lead on the survey with epidemiologist and senior lecturer at NUIG Dr Akke Vellinga.

Prof Staines said people are beginning to think quite seriously about what is going to happen next. They have made huge sacrifices and understand that lifting restrictions will be done in stages and that it is a case of “suck it and see”, he said.

But he warned that they want clarity about the situation and specifics such as “is the Leaving Cert going to start on July 29th or not? People need to know.”

On social restrictions, respondents were asked to rank, in order of preference, which of the limits imposed to curb the spread of the virus, they would like to see removed.

The 2km limit ranked highest with 50 per cent of respondents putting it as their first preference for change followed by the removal of the ban on small group gatherings (37 per cent).

Respondents ranked a return to work in third place with 33 per cent in favour and the re-opening of schools was fourth with 32 per cent support. The opening of shops, pubs and restaurants was ranked in fifth place by 48 per cent of respondents.

Of the 35,000 surveyed - 10,830 people, representing 32 per cent of the survey - reported postponing medical treatment or check-ups of whom 55 per cent did so because the healthcare professional was not seeing any patients. Some 39 per cent said they did not want to create extra pressure in the health system and 26 per cent were concerned about the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Postponed treatments included GP consultations (48 per cent), hospital medical examinations (14 per cent) and operations (6 per cent).

Prof Staines said people clearly understood the need for the restrictions and while many mistakes have been made, the Government was very successful in communicating the requirement for the limits on activity and movement.

“Important treatment is being delayed, and there will need to be a clear path to fixing this before queues in our healthcare system become intolerable,” he added.

The survey also showed an increased interest in DIY activities with 42 per cent engaged in this activity with 60 per cent involved in gardening but walking remains the most popular activity with 90 per cent involved in this.

Indoor exercise was carried out by 56 per cent of people and 35 per cent played board games.

The participation rate was 71 per cent female and 29 per cent male with a mean age was 46, median age of 45. Approximately 50 per cent were aged between 35 and 54, 5 per cent were under the age of 25 and 11 per cent were 65 or older. Of the total respondents, 37 per cent had taken part in the first survey.

Dublin accounted for most respondents at 41 per cent and Galway 14 per cent, Cork 7 per cent and all other counties were represented at less than 5 per cent.