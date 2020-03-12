Coronavirus: 27 new cases brings total to 70 in the Republic

Another 27 newly discovered cases of coronavirus have been reported this evening, by far the biggest daily jump in numbers since the start of the epidemic.

The total number of cases in the Republic is 70, up from 43 on Wednesday.

The massive increase in cases lies behind the Government’s decision to impose a wide range of restrictions on schools and social gatherings earlier today.

The first case in the Republic was reported on February 29th.

The Government has urged people not to engage in panic buying after it announced that schools, colleges and other public facilities will close in the Republic from this evening for at least two weeks in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he understood that people were worried and that they wanted to make provision for themselves and their families.

But he said everyone should consider the “unintended consequences of taking something that somebody else requires”.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said there was no need to stockpile because there was sufficient stocks in place. However, panic buying would “cause a problem” in the supply chain that currently did not exist.

Reports emerged of long queues in supermarkets even as Government Ministers gave a briefing about the measures to delay and minimise the effect of the virus also known as Covid-19.

On Thursday morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the measures being announced would remain in place until March 29th and would be kept under review.

NEW MEASURES

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities to close

Cultural institutions to close

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be cancelled

Outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled

Public transport will continue to operate

People should continue to go to work, but those who can work from home should do so

Shops, cafes and restaurants to stay open

Measures begin at 6pm this evening and last until March 29th

From 6pm on Monday, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close, Mr Varadkar said. Cultural institutions will also close, he said, speaking from Washington DC.

The Government is also recommending that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people - and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people - be cancelled.

People should continue to go to work if they can, but those who are able to work from home should do so, he added.

Shops and supply chains will remain open, the Taoiseach said, and cafes and restaurants can remain open. He also said people should minimise social interaction where possible.

Public transport will continue to operate.

“I know that some of this is coming as a real shock and it is going involve big changes in the way we live our lives. I know that I am asking people to make enormous sacrifices. We’re doing it for each other,” he said.

“Together, we can slow the virus in its tracks and push it back. Acting together, as one nation, we can save many lives. Our economy will suffer. It will bounce back.”

Death toll

The death toll in Italy from coronavirus has risen to 1,016 from 827 on Wednesday, officials there said.

While sporting and cultural events in Ireland have been cancelled, the Cheltenham racing festival continued on Thursday.

The British government said it was moving on to the next stage of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, as experts and politicians accepted the virus could no longer be contained.

Speaking after Mr Varadkar’s announcement, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said thousands of lives can be saved through a collective national response to the measures.

Mr Coveney said the measures being introduced were unprecedented in their scale and effect across society.

“Never before has such drastic action been taken in face of a public health threat,” he told a press briefing in Government Buildings.

This was not being taken lightly but was based on the advice of the best public health experts, Mr Coveney said.

“The irony is that in order to pull together we are asking people to stay apart. The closures proposed will disrupt the everyday connectivity that makes us who we are,” he said.

The Government is to publish the advice received from the National Public Health Emergency Team shortly and individual Ministers are to hold briefings on the impact of the measures in their respective areas. A special Cabinet meeting is to take place on Thursday evening.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the measures were taken in the light of a significant increase in the number of cases, a number of ICU hospitalisation, one death, some clusters of cases, cases in hospital settings and evidence of community transmission.

However, the outbreak here was still at an early stage, he said.

He urged employers to stagger work times and break times. Restrictions are to be imposed for visitors to hospital, nursing homes and prisons, and spacing measures will be introduced in homeless shelters.

The limits on mass gatherings are “clear recommendations”, he said.

The first death from the disease occurred on Wednesday at Naas General Hospital. The patient, an elderly woman, had an underlying condition that was terminal.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 43 confirmed cases in the Republic and 18 in Northern Ireland.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time on Wednesday labelled the coronavirus a pandemic, adding Italy and Iran were on the front line of the disease and other countries would soon join them.

The HSE has advised it can take up to 14 days for symptoms of coronavirus to appear. The most common symptoms are a cough (this can be any kind of cough, not just dry), shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, fever (high temperature).

The HSE says if you have reason to suspect that you have been exposed to Covid-19 you should phone the local emergency department or GP service without delay. The HSE helpline can be reached at 1850 24 1850, or 041 6850300, or email infoline1@hse.ie

Alone, the organisation that supports older people, has opened a support line for those with concerns about the outbreak of Covid-19. It can be reached at 0818 222 024.