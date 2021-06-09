Coronavirus: 259 new cases reported in the State

A further 259 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the State by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

There are 76 people in hospital, with 27 in ICU.

Northern Ireland's department of health has reported 105 new cases of Covid-19 but no further deaths associated with the virus earlier in the day.

Additionally, it said that 1,826,614 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered.

Tuesday, June 8th, marked six months since the beginning of the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland.

📢Please be advised of additional walk-in/drive-thru test centres for Limerick this week:



📍Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale - Weds, 11am to 7pm

📍Fitzgerald Park, Kilmallock - Thurs & Fri 11am to 7pm

📍Moyross Health Centre Sat & Sun 11am to 7pm



Please bring valid i.d with you pic.twitter.com/grdT319vGA — HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (@CommHealthMW) June 9, 2021

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

In Limerick, additional walk-in and drive-thru virus test centres will be open to help deal with the recent spike in cases in the county.

The centres will be located at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale on Wednesday; Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock on Thursday and Friday and at the Moyross health centre on Saturday and Sunday. Each centre will open between 11am and 7pm on their respective days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said “it is too early to say” if the 2m social distancing rule rule for workplaces will be reconsidered.

Asked on his way into Cabinet about the possible return to the office in August, Mr McGrath told RTÉ: “We’re very satisfied with the progress so far with the reopening of society and our economy. We’re looking forward to more reopenings hopefully net month. It’s about holding onto the gains that we have made and building on them in a careful and gradual way.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is at its lowest since December 2020, withthe number of claimants falling below 300,000 for the first time this year.

At the height of the pandemic, in the week beginning May 4th, 2020, some 602,100 people availed of the PUP.

In a boost for the hospitality and domestic tourism sectors, new research has shown that seven in 10 Irish residents say they will take a holiday at home before November.

The Central Statistics Office compiled the Intention to Travel Survey during the last week of April and first week of May.

It revealed that some 73.6 per cent of people say they will take an overnight domestic trip within the next six months.