Coronavirus: 200 new cases reported by Department of Health

There have been 200 new cases of coronavirus reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Saturday.

This is the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of May.

There is now a total of 27,191 the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday.There has now been a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths here.

Of the new cases notified 103 are in men and 96 are among women with 68 per cent of those diagnosed under 45 years of age.

In all 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

A total of 25 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 56 of the cases are in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, eight in Limerick, six in Laois, six in Galway, five in Kilkenny, five in Meath and the rest of the 20 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the State’s acting chief medical offficer said this is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May.

“We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET (the National Public Health Emergency Team) will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days,” he said.

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. Covid-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice,” he added.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital system continued to hold steady at the end of the week, new figures released by the Health Service Executive (HSE) show.

As of 8pm on Friday evening, there was a total of 14 confirmed cases admitted to hospitals, and a further 136 suspected cases across 29 acute hospitals monitored by the health service. This is an increase of one confirmed case and a decrease of two suspected cases when compared to the same time the previous day.

When compared with the same time last week, it is an increase of two confirmed cases and 24 suspected cases.

There are currently 308 vacant general beds, excluding critical care beds, across the hospital system. Some 33 adult critical care beds are available, in addition to six paediatric beds and 15 critical care beds in the private system.

A total of 284 critical care beds are occupied, including eight occupied by Covid-19 patients. A further nine patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 are in critical care beds. Five confirmed cases are ventilated, as well as three suspected cases.

Earlier, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported a further 65 diagnoses of Covid-19 there on Saturday. The total number of cases in the region is now 6,364; there were no further deaths linked to the disease, with the toll remaining at 558.

Some 173,227 individuals have been tested in the six counties, with 289 positive tests in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the latest data on contact tracing shows the average time taken from referral for a test to obtaining a lab result is two days. This is a slight increase on the same day last week, when the process was being completed in 1.8 days.

The average time to complete contact tracing calls is 1.8 days, an increase on last week’s figure of 1.2 days.

More to follow...