Coronavirus: 16 further deaths, 527 new cases reported in North

A further 16 people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The total number of fatalities recorded by the Department now stands at 1,779.

A further 527 cases of the virus were confirmed.

However the number of people hospitalised with the virus is falling. In the North’s hospitals, 775 people are receiving treatment for Covid-19, compared to 938 a week ago. A total of 68 people with coronavirus are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, weekly Covid-19 testing is to be introduced for staff and pupils at special schools in the North from February.

Special schools have remained open during the lockdown currently in force in Northern Ireland, while other schools have closed to limit the spread of the virus.

The tests will use a new, saliva-based technology called LAMP which is expected to be easier for children than swab testing.

The North’s Minister for Health, Robin Swann, said it was a “significant development” which would “allow positive cases to be identified early so that they and their contacts can isolate, helping to prevent further transmission of Covid-19 within these school settings”.