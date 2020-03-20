Coronavirus: 126 new cases diagnosed in Ireland as total rises to 683

A further 126 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the State, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 to 683.

The number of deaths in Ireland linked to the pandemic remains at three.

Monaghan is the only county in Ireland where a case is yet to be confirmed and 51 per cent of those diagnosed are living in Dublin, with a further 15 per cent in Cork.

Of those diagnosed with the virus, 55 per cent are male and 27 clusters involving 142 cases have been identified.

Twelve people have been admitted to intensive care after falling ill with Covid-19 and 32 per cent of those infected have been taken for hospital treatment.

Healthcare workers account for 114 of the cases, with 36 of these associated with foreign travel.

Community transmission has been responsible for 40 per cent of cases, foreign travel for 39 per cent and close contacts with an infected person is the reason for 21 per cent.

Nine new cases have been identified in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to 86, with one person having died.

However, the true figure number of cases is likely to be significantly greater, as people with mild symptoms – defined as a new persistent cough and/or fever – have been told to stay at home and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, employers will be permitted to provide payents of more than €203 per week to staff who have been laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic without facing any penalty.

Details of the new arrangements are expected to be announced by the Government on Friday evening.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty earlier indicated that the Government was working on a new arrangement following criticism from trade unions and other groups of employers who topped-up incomes of temporarily laid off workers beyond the new Covid-19 social welfare payment of €203 per week potentially being penalised.

“In a time of crisis with a sudden sharp shock we need to do things as quickly as we can - one of these things is to support workers who lose their jobs another is to support employers to keep workers in jobs,” she said.

“Where we can do both at the same time we will. That is the idea of the employer refund which we put together in less than two days over the weekend. This allows the employer to pay the worker €203 and receive a refund from the State.”

The Minister added: “ We did this quickly and launched it as soon as we could because time was of the essence and we didn’t want the perfect to get in the way of the good.

“Paying a refund to those employers who can continue to pay their workers, albeit not at their full rate of pay, is a bit more challenging. We have being working on this all week and expect to be able to make an announcement very soon.”

Separately, the Taoiseach has said he very hopeful that new emergency powers given to gardaí to respond to the coronavirus pandemic will not need to be used.

The measures, legislated for on Thursday, give members of An Garda Síochána the right to make businesses close, break up public gatherings and send people into isolation.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Gard College in Templemore, Co Tipperary on Friday, Leo Varadkar said Ireland had a history of policing “by consent, never by coercion”.

“And I hope that is never going to change as a consequence of this crisis,” he said.

Asked if he expected the kind of very strict lockdown measures in place in some EU countries being enforced in the State, he replied that he did not believe it would be the case.

“I think the culture in continental countries, like France, and in Asian countries is different to Ireland,” he said. “In Ireland we tend to pull together in times of difficulty. And in this emergency I have seeing enormous community spirit and good hygiene and social distancing.

“I’m hoping we aren’t going to need the kind of authoritarian response that has been the case in other countries. But we need to have those powers on the books just in case.”

Mr Varadkar said the fact there were two jurisdictions on the island did “create difficulty”.

“There’s no denying that. There are differences in the kind of restrictions being put in place north and south of the border,” he said.

“But I think as the week has gone by we’ve seen more alignment...And I think we just need to keep in close contact, working with the (Northern) Executive and the British government.”