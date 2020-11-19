Coronavirus: 12 more deaths in Northern Ireland as death toll surpasses 900

The North’s Department of Health recorded 12 more Covid-19 deaths in its daily bulletin on Thursday afternoon, taking the total death toll past the 900 mark to 901.

There were 487 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic in Northern Ireland to 48,716.

As the Northern Executive met on Thursday afternoon to discuss whether to impose more Covid-19 restrictions before Christmas the latest figures show that hospital bed occupancy is at 100 per cent with 456 patients being treated for the virus.

Of these 41 are in intensive care units with 32 on ventilators.

The overall 7-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland is 181 cases per 100,000 of population.

The highest incidence is in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area with 248 cases per 100,000 followed by Derry and Strabane with 221 cases, Mid Ulster with 218 cases, Causeway Coast and Glens with 187 cases and Belfast with 181 cases.

On Thursday afternoon Stormont Ministers were debating new proposals from the health Minister Robin Swann.

These include, it is understood, extending the current lockdown by two weeks and bringing in localised travel restrictions within Northern Ireland.

Following four days of wrangling last week the Executive finally settled on a compromise where rather than an extra two weeks of lockdown from Friday, November 13th, as recommended by Mr Swann and his advisers, that restrictions would run for a further week followed by a phased reopening of the hospitality sector.

Reopening

On Friday cafes and coffee shops as well as hairdressers and beauticians are due to reopen while the following Friday, November 27th pubs, hotels and restaurants are scheduled to open.

That compromise resulted from a DUP refusal to sign up to the extra two weeks of restrictions as proposed by Mr Swann on the advice from his chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific officer Professor Ian Young.

Over Wednesday and Thursday the DUP appeared to be moderating its position. Senior party members indicated that as the R number had increased from 0.7 to 1 that the party now could tolerate extended restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson denied that the party was performing a U-turn. “You have to operate on the basis of the information that is available to you at any one time. You have to be agile with the information that is available,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Meanwhile, the North’s chief pharmaceutical officer Cathy Harrison told the Assembly health committee that she didn’t anticipate any post-Brexit problems over getting Covid-19 vaccines into Northern Ireland when they come on stream.

“We don’t foresee any issues in relation to EU exit in terms of handling the vaccine and getting the vaccines into Northern Ireland. The vaccines will be coming directly into Northern Ireland,” she said.

Ms Harrison also did not expect any all-island distribution of the vaccine, although some co-ordination on the issue between the two jurisdictions was likely.