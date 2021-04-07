Cork to permanently pedestrianise 17 streets for outdoor dining

Cork City Council will begin works next week to facilitate the permanent pedestrianisation of 17 city centre streets which were temporarily pedestrianised last summer in order to facilitate social distancing and outdoor dining.

The City Council and contractors Lagan Asphalt Ltd will begin resurfacing works on Caroline Street, Pembroke Street, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cook Street and Maylor Street on April 12th.

Weather dependent, similar works are expected to begin on Paul Street, St Peter and Paul’s Place, Little Ann Street and Little Cross Street the following week with the remaining streets to follow.

The streets will remain accessible to pedestrians to the maximum extent possible, with traffic management operatives will be onsite during daytime hours to assist with access to homes and businesses.

Last year, the council and the local enterprise office worked with communities, traders, streets and business representative groups to introduce measures to allow the city to be enjoyed in a new safe way.

This included the temporary pedestrianisation of 1.3km of city streets and the waiver of outdoor seating licence fees to allow up to 1,000 residents and visitors to eat and drink alfresco, as well as the pedestrianisation of 1.3km of amenity space at the Marina.

Cycling infrastructure was also improved with the installation of 43 new cycling racks and the creation of 4km of new cycle lanes citywide.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh said the city spirit is very resilient.

“Just over a century ago it faced down the devastation of the Burning of Cork and now we find ourselves again ready to rise from the ashes of Covid-19, with new and innovative ways of living, working and doing business, reimagining our city’s infrastructure.

“The recent government announcement of an unprecedented investment of almost €400 million in Cork city shows that our own confidence in the city’s ability to bounce back is reflected nationally.”

Cork City Council’s Director of Operations (Roads & Environment) David Joyce said it was committed to supporting the local economy, businesses, residents and visitors to Cork city as the city reopens and onward into the post-pandemic future.