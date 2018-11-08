Cork TD who told gardaí to ‘f**k off’ avoids conviction

A Sinn Féin TD has avoided a conviction for public order offences over an incident where he was drunk and abusive to gardaí after a judge gave him the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act.

Cork East TD Pat Buckley pleaded guilty last May to two public order offences including being drunk in a public place and engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour on August 18th 2017.

Insp Tony O’Sullivan told Midleton District Court on that occasion that the charges arose after gardaí received a complaint about noise emanating from Mr Buckley’s home at Broomfield in Midleton.

Inspector Tony Sullivan told the court hearing that when gardaí called to Mr Buckley’s home where the family was holding a graduation party for one of his children, he told them “F**k off”.

Mr Buckley pleaded guilty to the charges and Judge Brian Sheridan agreed to adjourn the matter until today to see that he behaved himself and did not come to the attention of the gardaí again.

Mr Buckley was not in court but his solicitor, Henry McCourt, said that Judge Sheridan had indicated in May that he would be willing to apply the Probation Act if he stayed out of trouble.

Insp Sullivan told the court that there had been no further incidents involving Mr Buckley since his last court appearance and he had not come to Garda attention so Judge Sheridan applied the probation act.

Following his first court appearance, Mr Buckley, a former Sinn Féin councillor who was elected to Dáil Éireann for the party in the 2016 General Election, issued an apology for his behaviour on the night.

“This was a family event, a celebratory affair involving a few drinks in my own home. Unfortunately, with alcohol on board, my attitude towards the gardaí when they arrived at my home was not what it should have been.

“I apologise profusely for any offence caused and I totally accept the punishment handed down to me in court yesterday,” said Mr Buckley who is his party’s spokesman on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.