Cork stabbing accused arranged to meet victim on Snapchat

A 30-year-old has been remanded in custody after he was charged in relation to a stabbing incident in a Cork suburb on Monday afternoon which left a young man in hospital with a serious leg injury.

David Burke, from Mount Carmel, Glasheen Road, was charged with assault causing harm to Luke Hayes at Magazine Road in Cork on May 10th, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Burke was also charged with possession of a knife on the same occasion and at the same location at Cork District Court on Tuesday.

Garda David Cronin of Togher station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Burke made no reply to either charge when they were put to him.

Det Garda Pat Connery of Togher station said gardaí were objecting to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges and a fear that Mr Burke would commit further offences if released.

He said that there was also very strong evidence against Mr Burke. It was alleged that he arranged, via Snapchat, to meet Mr Hayes, who was known to him, and that a row broke out and the stabbing occured. He said an artery in Mr Hayes’ leg was cut and that he remains in hospital.

“Gardaí went to Mr Burke’s house which is close to the scene of the assault and he was caught with blood-stained clothing and there was a blood-stained knife at his home,” he added.

Det Garda Connery also alleged that the incident had been captured on CCTV, dash cams and mobile phones and Mr Burke was clearly identifiable in the footage obtained by gardaí.

He said Mr Burke was had made “full and frank admissions” in relation to the attack after his arrest.

Mr Burke took the stand and told his solicitor Frank Buttimer that he was willing to abide by whatever bail conditions were acceptable to gardaí.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a serious offence and that he did not believe bail was appropriate. He remanded Mr Burke in custody to appear in court again on May 18th.