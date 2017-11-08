Cork Simon to open emergency shelter for winter

Cork Simon will open an emergency shelter in the city this winter as the housing and homelessness crisis continues to worsen.

Record numbers accessed the charity’s various services last year, Cork Simon Director, Dermot Kavanagh has revealed.

Speaking at the launch of Cork Simon’s Annual Report, Mr Kavanagh said the charity’s decision to open a Winter Night Shelter was just one of a range of initiatives it was undertaking with support from Cork City Council in response to the homeless crisis.

“We will be providing an extra 15 places a night at our Day Centre here in Anderson’s Quay from now until the end of March. It’s not by any means a place to call home but will at least offer people warmth, shelter and some breathing space from life on the streets. What we really need is homes.”

Mr Kavanagh said the continuing housing and homeless crisis meant all of the community’s services were yet again operating at or above capacity with the community providing emergency beds to record numbers each night last year while more people availed of its day service than ever before.

An average of 53 people per night relied on a Cork Simon emergency bed last year compared to 50 people in 2015 and 47 people in 2014 .

An average of 20 people per night were long-term homeless in Cork Simon’s emergency shelter compared to 14 in 2015 and 12 in 2014.

Mr Kavanagh pointed out the report, which was launched by Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony FitzGerald and Head of Sociology at UCC, Dr Niamh Hourigan, showed that Cork Simon’s Day Service supported 737 people last year compared to 666 people in 2015 and 633 people in 2014.

“The longer-term impact of the housing and homeless crisis is beginning to show with people stuck in emergency accommodation for much longer periods of time because they simply have nowhere else to go. The number of people long-term homeless increased for the third successive year.”

People stayed in Cork Simon’s emergency shelter last year for an average of 54 nights per person compared to 50 nights per person in 2015 and 44 nights per person in 2014 while the proportion of women staying in the shelter last year reached its highest ever level at 22 per cent.

Challenging

Mr Kavanagh said the provision of housing continues to fall well short of what is needed to bring an end to the housing and homeless crisis.

The charity was able to provide housing to 28 new people last year which was “a most welcome new start” for the people involved.

“But we clearly need much more housing if we are to get a grip on the crisis. We developed a plan last year to increase our own housing stock by 100 units by 2019. It’s a very challenging target,” said Mr Kavanagh.

“We’ve already opened a second Aftercare House - housing for people coming out of alcohol and drug treatment, and our plans for the development of St Joachim & Anne’s on Anglesea Street continue following planning permission from Cork City Council last year.”

Mr Kavanagh said that Cork Simon has also begun an Empty Homes campaign where it urges people with empty residential properties to get in touch with a view to the charity purchasing or renting the properties with the help of Government funding.

He pointed out that over 800 volunteers gave their time, energy and skills to Cork Simon, including 42 people from 17 different countries volunteering full-time while almost 10,000 generous donors and companies in Cork and Kerry contributed €3.73 million to the charity’s operation.

Describing Cork as a truly caring and compassionate city, Mr Kavanagh said Cork Simon was only able to meet the growing demand for services thanks to the generosity and kindness of so many people in Cork and he paid tribute to all of them for their assistance and support.

“The support of Cork City Council and the HSE has never wavered. Over 800 volunteers and almost 10,000 generous donors, together with many companies across the region have all worked together to help us keep our doors open for everyone that needed us. It’s a remarkable achievement.”