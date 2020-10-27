Cork shooting tragedy: Postmortems to be carried out as community shocked by deaths in ‘well liked family’

A postmortem is due to be carried out today on the bodies of a father and his two sons following what gardaí believe was a murder-suicide in Cork on Monday. It is hoped the postmortem examinations will help establish what exactly happened to the family at their farm near Castlemagner outside Kanturk in north Cork yesterday. All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

Gardaí described the incident, which claimed the lives of Tadhg O’Sullivan (59) and his two sons, Mark (26) and Diarmuid (23), as a terrible tragedy as relatives were last night comforting Mr O’Sullivan’s widow, Anne (60) who had recently come out of hospital following surgery.

The bodies of the three men were taken to Cork University Hospital on Monday evening after the state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster attended the scene.

Gardaí will await the results of Dr Bolster’s postmortems at Cork University Hospital to establish how many times Mark O’Sullivan was shot but early indications were that Tadhg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan suffered single gunshot wounds.

A technical examination of the house and the adjoining land is ongoing.

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind on what led to the tragedy but say they are inquiring whether the shootings may have been related to a dispute over a will that would have seen Diarmuid miss out on a share of the family farm at Castlemagner near Kanturk.

Tadhg O’Sullivan was originally from Roskeen, between Mallow and Kanturk, and had married into the farm but never farmed or worked the 150-acre tillage holding. He was employed instead as a mechanic at Greenhall Motors in Buttevant about 15km away.

Gardaí at the scene of the shootings at Assolas, near Kanturk in north Cork. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

‘Critical firearms incident’

Gardaí were alerted to a “critical firearms incident” at around 6.30am on Monday after Mrs O’Sullivan raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

They were informed that three men were present in the house, and that one may have suffered from gunshot wounds.

The Garda initiated their critical firearms incident response and negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone in the property during the morning.

Officers from the emergency response unit, armed support unit, national negotiator unit, technical support unit (Garda Headquarters), southern region dog unit and air support unit were involved.

Shortly after 1pm gardaí approached the house where they found the body of one of the brothers in a bedroom at the home.

The bodies of his brother and father were later found on adjoining land after an aerial search.

A number of firearms were found at the scene and seized.

Gardaí indicated on Monday that they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Farm buildings at he scene of a fatal shooting at Assolas, near Kanturk, North Cork. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Family ‘very well liked’

The tragedy has left the north Cork community shocked and saddened. Diarmuid O’Sullivan had concluded his studies at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) in June and was due to be conferred with a First Class Honours degree in accounting next week, the institute confirmed.

Dr Dan Collins, head of student affairs at CIT said the CIT community was in shock as news of the tragic deaths unfolded.

Dr Collins said staff at CIT where Diarmuid O’Sullivan undertook the four-year course, described him as “a young man with promise, who was a hard worker, respected, and held in high regard by staff and students alike”.

“This tragedy is heart-breaking, and we extend our thoughts and sympathy to his mother, Anne. We also keep in our thoughts, and prayers, his brother Mark and his father Tadgh.

“We are mindful at this time of his friends, classmates, and staff of the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, as well as the extended family and neighbours,” said Dr Collins in a statement issued by CIT.

Paul Gallagher, assistant public relations officer of Castlemagner GAA club, where the brothers used to play at a young age, extended his deepest sympathies to Mrs O’Sullivan and her extended family on behalf of the club.

Mr Gallagher said it was a “close-knit” community and the family were “very well liked”.

“Normally we’re used to hearing these stories, or watch them on the TV rather than seeing them outside your window,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

He said the community would rally around Mrs O’Sullivan to try to help her through this time, but he said Covid-19 restrictions were making it more difficult.

Local Fine Gael Cllr John Paul O’Shea from Lombardstown said people in Castlemagner and nearby Kanturk were trying to come to terms with the enormity of the tragedy.

“There’s a total sense of disbelief. The exact details of the case have to be confirmed but obviously it’s a very close knit community in Castlemagner so confirmation that three people had passed is very tragic and has been greeted with a real sense of grief and loss in the area.

“The news is getting out on different social media platforms so people from Castlemagner and Kanturk across the world are learning about it so people will find it very hard to come to terms with it but I have no doubt the people of Castlemagner will rally around and support the family.”

Fianna Fail councillor Pat Hayes said it was a tragedy for the family and said his thoughts, sympathies and prayers go out to them at this very difficult time.

“It has come as a real shock to the community,” he said.

“We’re a very close knit community here and to be honest with you, every one is just numb.”–Additional reporting PA