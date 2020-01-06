Cork’s lord mayor will not attend RIC commemoration

The Lord Mayor of Cork has announced that he plans not to attend the official commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) in Dublin later this month.

Cllr John Sheehan, of Fianna Fáil, told the Opinion Line on Cork’s 96FM that he didn’t feel it was appropriate for him to attend the ceremony.

Former mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtain was assassinated by RIC officers in March 1920.

“A commemoration kind of implies a celebration of achievements and I don’t think that is appropriate given our history. For that reason [I] won’t be attending.

“When you are having a national commemoration like this you are kind of commemorating the institution. That was a troubled period of history in Ireland and I acknowledge that some Irish people were looking for a wage and a way of living and may have joined the RIC in that context then.

“There [are] many good people who might have joined for many, many different reasons.

“But you are commemorating an institution that does not have a good history in Ireland and took the side of the Black and Tans during the War of Independence. Particularly given Cork’s history with the Black and Tans. The RIC were part of that,” he said.

“I don’t think it is appropriate that when we are commemorating all the struggles other people did in Cork and Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, and there we are kind of celebrating the other side.”

‘Historical revisionism’

Last week the Fianna Fáil Mayor of Clare Cathal Crowe said he was boycotting the event, which he described as “historical revisionism gone too far”.

Mr Crowe believes it is “wrong to celebrate and eulogise” the RIC, “an organisation that was the strong arm of the British state in Ireland”.

In a statement, Mr Crowe said: “In the main, I think all of the Government’s State commemorations have been apt and tasteful but I see the commemoration of the RIC as a step too far.

“A further issue I have with the State commemoration is that An Garda Síochána will be central to the entire event.

“The guards have my full and upmost respect but I don’t believe that historically or ethically they should seek to claim any form of descent from the RIC.”