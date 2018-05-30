Cork RNLI couple to be honoured at Buckingham Palace

A volunteer husband and wife team who have helped with the running of an RNLI service in Co Cork for almost half a century between them are to be honoured by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace next week.

Former RNLI Youghal station mechanic, Seamus Mason and his wife Susan, who is secretary of the Youghal RNLI fundraising branch, have been invited to attend the queen’s Garden Party in Buckingham Palace next Tuesday.

Mr Mason, who has been a volunteer with the Youghal RNLI for 30 years, was nominated to attend the garden party by RNLI area lifesaving manager Joe Moore, in recognition of his service and dedication to Youghal RNLI over the last three decades.

“Seamus is the backbone of the lifeboat station in Youghal and is well thought of, not only by the volunteers in the station but by visitors as well, including regional staff - he is held in high regard by everyone,” said Mr Moore.

Mr Mason will be joined at the palace by his wife Susan, who herself has dedicated more than 15 years to the charity as a fundraising volunteer with the service in Youghal, which dates back to 1857 when the RNLI took over an earlier lifeboat operation dating from 1839.

Youghal RNLI crew have been awarded six medals for gallantry over the past 165 years and today’s crew, based at the Mall in the town, operates an inshore B-class Atlantic 85 lifeboat along the south east coast covering East Cork, the mouth of the Blackwater and West Waterford.

The queen hosts three parties in Buckingham Palace and one in Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh each year as a way to recognise and reward public service by up to 30,000 guests from all walks of life.