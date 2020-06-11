Cork: Pensioner knocked over in alleged attempted cycle-by mugging

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance after an elderly woman was knocked to the ground during an alleged attempted mugging in Cork city centre.

The woman, who is in her early 80s, had travelled by bus to Cork city on Wednesday.

She was walking along Merchants Quay in the city centre just after midday when a man allegedly tried to snatch her handbag as he cycled past her.

The woman was shaken by the incident and taken to Cork University Hospital where she was treated for an injury to her shoulder before she was discharged.

Gardaí say the man on the bicylce was wearing a grey hoodie and they have begun checking CCTV footage from the area as well as around the city centre generally in a bid to try and identify him.

They have appealed to anyone who witnessed the attempted robbery or was in the Merchants Quay area at the time and has camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000.