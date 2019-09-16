Cork motorists asked to help gardaí in assualt investigation

Cork motorists have been asked to help gardaí investigating an assault in Cork which has left a 40-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

Supt Mick Comyns issued the appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident which happened on Patrick Street in Cork city centre around 9.15pm on Thursday night to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

A man, originally from Mayfield but who has been staying at the St Vincent’s Hostel off Anglesea Street, suffered serious head injuries following the incident and was rushed by ambulance to the Mercy University Hospital.

The man, who was in a coma when ambulance personnel arrived at the scene to treat him, has not regained consciousness and remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at the Mercy University Hospital.

Today, Supt Mick Comyns issued a specific appeal to a number of motorists who drove through Patrick Street between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday and may have witnessed an altercation near TW Murray & Co to contact them.

“We are particularly anxious to speak to the occupants of several cars which were on Patrick Street at the time of the assault. Also, anyone who may have any mobile phone footage or dash cam footage, please contact us.”

Meanwhile it’s emerged that gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in their investigation and gardaí carried out a search in the Mardyke area of the city today where they spoke to a number of people living rough.

Gardaí technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the scene of the incident near TW Murray & Co on Patrick Street while they have also begun examining CCTV footage from the Patrick Street area.

It’s understood that the incident happened when a number of people working with the homeless in Cork were on a soup run providing food to people living on the streets in the city.

Meanwhile gardaí are continuing with their investigation into a separate and unrelated assault on the Grand Parade at around 12.15am on Friday when a 19- year-old Freshers student was seriously injured.

The student from Co Tipperary suffered serious head injury and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and it’s understood that his condition is now described as “stable”.

A student in his early 20s from Cork city was arrested near the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he was questioned about the assault before being released without charge.

And in a third separate and unrelated incident, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which also happened on Thursday night or early Friday morning when a student received a serious eye injury.

It’s understood the victim was struck in the face, causing serious injury to an eye and he remains in hospital receiving treatment. Anyone who can help gardaí with any of these investigations is asked to contact Anglesea St on 021-4522000.