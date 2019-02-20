Cork gardaí rule out foul play in pensioner’s death

Gardaí investigating the discovery of an elderly woman with injuries by the roadside in a remote rural part of Co Cork this morning have ruled out foul play.

Officers have yet to formally identify the woman found by Annagannihy Bridge near Rylane in mid-Cork but believe she was 88, from the mid-Cork area and was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The woman was discovered by a passing motorist at about 6.40am and the alarm was subsequently raised. The emergency services attended to her at the scene.

Paramedics treated the woman before taking her to Cork University Hospital, but she died shortly before midday. Gardaí have scheduled a postmortem to establish what exactly happened to her.

When is was found that the woman carried no identification, gardaí began door-to-door inquiries in the Rylane area. They found a car registered to her in a nearby farmyard and have contacted her family. Investigating officers are also trying to trace her last-known movements.

A Garda spokesman said that while they are awaiting postmortem results to establish cause of death, they don’t believe at this stage that foul play was involved.