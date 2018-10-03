Cork gardaí release woman held over €100,000 drugs find

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge a woman arrested and questioned about a €100,000 drugs find in Cork.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad arrested the 34-year-old woman following the discovery of 1.5 kilos of cocaine during a search of a house in Carrigaline on Tuesday morning.

The woman was brought to Togher Garda Station for questioning.

She was held for several hours before being released without charge late on Tuesday night.