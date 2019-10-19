Cork: Gardaí arrest three men during attempted break-in

Gardaí in Cork have arrested three men from a major crime gang as they attempted to burgle the home of an elderly couple in north Cork.

The gang had staked out a house in Freemount near Charleville in north Cork and was waiting for the couple to leave for Mass.

But gardaí, in an intelligence-led operation, were waiting for them when they gained entry to the house at 5.50pm, and they arrested them in the building.

The third gang member, who was waiting in the getaway car, drove off at speed but was pursued by gardaí who caught him after a high-speed chase.

Garda units throughout north Cork were put on an alert and the driver of the getaway car was arrested when he crashed into a garda car at Banteer.

Two of the gang, a 53 year old man originally from Togher in Cork city and a 60 year old from Farranree, also in Cork city, were both arrested in the house.

The two older men were taken to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city where they were being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The legislation, which is used to tackle organised crime groups, allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to seven days before they are released or charged.

The third man, who is in his 30s and from Mayfield, was taken to Mallow Garda Station where he is being held under the same legislation for questioning.

Gardaí hailed the arrests as a significant blow against organised crime on Leeside with one of those arrested having a history of criminal activity.

The man has a conviction for armed robbery and is believed in recent times to have been behind a series of break-ins at unoccupied rural pubs at night.

He also has convictions for escaping from garda custody, prompting gardaí to maintain a high level of security on him following his arrest today.