Cork city centre businesses on flood alert as high tides forecast

Traders in Cork city centre have been warned to put defences in places as they face the prospect of flooding for the second time in less than three months as high tides are set to hit the city on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning.

Cork City Council has declared a Level 3 alert as high spring tides are set to prompt a rise in water levels in both the north and south channels of the river Lee which is tidal right through the city centre to the western fringes of the city.

Cork City Council Director of Services, David Joyce said city centre businesses were most at risk of flooding during high tide on Wednesday morning and predicted they could face the a similar flooding event to that which hit the city on the morning of October 20th and caused extensive damage to over 20 business premises.

“A tidal surge and strong south-easterly winds are forecast for Wednesday morning at 6.21am. These factors combined with the morning high tide have the potential to cause significant tidal flooding in the city centre at this time,” he said.

“It is predicted that the flooding could be similar to the event on October 20th last. It is imperative that businesses take active measures to protect their premises so they can continue to trade later on Wednesday morning,” he added.

Mr Joyce said Cork City Council was advising businesses and householders at risk of flooding to erect barriers this evening and he also urged traders to postpone all deliveries until after 8am on Wednesday.

Mr Joyce said Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team was monitoring the situation closely and will issue regular updates on the tidal forecast to the council’s Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) account as well as to the City Council’s website (www.corkcity.ie).

A file image of heavy flooding on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, in October 2020. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

He said Cork City Council had a limited stock of gel-bags and sand-bags available for collection by members of the public and businesses which can be collected at the Council Depot on Anglesea Terrace in the city centre or at the Tramore Valley Park Civic Amenity Site on the South Link Road.

Meanwhile, city centre traders spoke this morning of the concerns over a repeated of the October flooding when the south channel of the Lee burst its banks at Morrison’s Island and Fr Mathew Quay and spilled into the South Mall and flowed down into Oliver Plunkett Street.

Shane Kennedy of Diane O’Mahony Jewellers on Winthrop Street between Oliver Plunkett Street and Patrick Street told PJ Coogan on 96FM’s Opinion Line they were badly flooded in October and were dreading a similar inundation of water.

“The last flood came just two days before the last lockdown when we had to close our doors for six weeks - it was one of the days we were hoping to be busy but we lost half the day trying to clean up after it and get the place dried out so we could start trading again,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said they would have to rely on sandbags to protect their premises as they had an old Victorian shop front and entrance which prevented them from putting up the modern flood barriers and they would have to bail out flood water that seeped through the sand bags.

“What we do and what we have been doing for the past 40 years is putting up sandbags and we stay on the other side of the sandbags and we try and bail the water out over the sandbags as it seeps through,” he said.

“The high tide is expected at 6.20am tomorrow so we will put up our sandbags tonight and we expect to be in tomorrow at 5.30am to be on flood watch .... we need to get the clean up started as soon as the water drops because we want to open for business first thing in the morning.”

Cork City Council is predicting localised flooding tonight along low-lying areas such as Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Proby’s, Quay Sharman Crawford St and Wandesford Quay.

The council is warning that flooding linked to high tide on Wednesday morning will affect all these areas as well as the South Mall, Oliver Plunkett Street, Lower Glanmire Road, Grand Parade, Washington Street, Lapps Quay, Sullivan’s Quay, McSwiney Quay, Albert Quay, Kennedy Quay, Patrick Street, French’s Quay and Lancaster Quay.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has also issued a flood warning, pointing out that a Status Yellow wind warning for Cork, valid from 9pm on Tuesday until 9pm on Wednesday with winds gusting up to 100km/h, could lead to storm surges in coastal areas.

“Cork County Council is calling on property owners in coastal areas to take appropriate measures to protect their property while we also urge property owners in Bantry and Dunmanway as well as on the Bailick Road and Dwyer’s Road in Midleton to be vigilant for the risk of flooding,” it said.

“Council staff are preparing for these circumstances with sandbags and pumping arrangements while members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes and they should also be vigilant about the risk of fallen trees and road damage.”