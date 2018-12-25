Coombe welcomes four Christmas Day babies

Four babies have been born at the Coombe hospital in Dublin on Christmas Day.

Kitti Tengur gave birth to the hospital’s first 2018 Christmas Day baby at 12.38am on Tuesday morning.

Kitti and Arunesh Tengur’s baby girl, Emma, weighed in at 3.5kg (7lbs 7oz). The family live in Swords, Co Dublin, with their other daughter.

Denise and Joe Dolan from Sallins, Co Kildare with their baby girl. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Another baby girl was born at 2.37am to parents Denise and Joe Dolan from Sallins, Co Kildare.

The couple’s first child weighed in at 3kg (6lbs 6oz) and has yet to be named.

Details of the other two babies have not been released.