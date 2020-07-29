Convicted IRA bomber charged with historic child sex offences

A convicted IRA bomber, Darcy Gearoid McMenamin, deported last week from the United States, where he was living as an undocumented migrant, has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with historic sexual offences.

McMenamin, aged 44 and with an address given as Glen Road, Drumquin, is accused of indecently assaulting two children and committing an act of gross indecency on one on dates between January 1992 and December 1993.

Addressing Omagh Magistrates Court sitting in Dungannon, a Police Service of Northern Ireland officer said the charges could be connected. Asked if he understood them, McMenamin replied: “Yes I do, but I don’t know what they are.”

An attempt to seek reporting restrictions banning the publication of McMenamin’s identity was rejected by district judge John Meehan: “It’s a serious matter and I don’t feel I can intrude upon press freedom.”

McMenamin was remanded until next month.