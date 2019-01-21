Controlled explosion carried out in Derry after van hijacked

British Army technical officers have carried out a controlled explosion on a hijacked vehicle in Derry’s Circular Road on Monday afternoon.

A cordon remains in place.

Two security alerts got underway in Derry on Monday.

They followed an explosion in the city centre on Saturday after a car was hijacked then abandoned outside the courthouse, after a bomb had been placed in the car. Five men are being questioned in connection with that incident.

On Monday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they received a report that a delivery driver’s vehicle had been hijacked on Southway in the Creggan area of the city by four masked men just before 1.45pm.

One of them was reportedly armed with a gun.

“The two occupants in the van were ordered to drive the vehicle to the Lonemoor Road and leave it there,” said Superintendent Gordon McCalmont.

“We are in the process of implementing a public safety operation, establishing cordons and evacuating a number of homes.”

Earlier, the police were at the scene of security alert that began 11.30pm. Part of Circular Road, also in Creggan, has been cordoned off and a number of residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Supt McCalmont said a white Transit van was reportedly hijacked by three masked men who threw an object into the back of it before abandoning it.

“Sadly, within two hours today, we are dealing with a second security alert in the city, which means even more disruption for the local community,” he said.

“I know this second security alert and the measures we are taking to keep people safe will cause significant inconvenience for the local community, but we have no choice.

“I want to ask the public for their patience, and thank them for their co-operation while we work to make the scene safe.”

The community centre in Central Drive in the Creggan has been made available to those who have been evacuated.

Brexit

Assistant Chief Constable of the PSNI Mark Hamilton says he has not seen anything that links Brexit to the bombing in Derry at the weekend or the hijacking of a van in the Creggan area of the city this morning.

He also says that there is no evidence to support speculation that the incidents are a response to the 100th anniversary of the War of Independence.

He said he was not aware of any warning calls at all. “It just seems to be the incident itself, this poor gentleman being hijacked and told to take the van into the city centre.”

Mr Hamilton told RTÉ’s News at One there was no specific information to connect the two incidents, to do so would be purely speculation. “Obviously we’re concerned that the events are connected and obviously alongside the events of Saturday night we have a significant investigation running into the crime on Saturday which has led to five arrests, it may well be that all these events are connected.”

“I’ve seen nothing that links Brexit to any of these issues, the threat in Northern Ireland has remained severe since 2009, unfortunately there’s always some expectation that attacks could happen.

“It’s very important for everyone to understand that we’re not expecting trouble [from Brexit], we’re not expecting violence, we’re not expecting difficulties.

“I’m very concerned for the people of Derry. This afternoon people are going to be out of their homes, children getting out of school are not being able to get back to their homes, get their dinner, do their homework, all of the things that all of us reasonably expect to do.

“In the longer term we don’t want a sense of fear or uneasiness creeping into the community either here in Derry or across Northern Ireland.”